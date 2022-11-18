Clear
Drake moves to 3-0 for 3rd straight year, beats Buffalo

By AP News

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 22 points and reserve Sardaar Calhoun scored 13 points and Drake beat Buffalo 80-72 in a Paradise Jam contest on Friday.

It is the third-straight season in which the Bulldogs started 3-0. Reserve Roman Penn scored 12 points and Darnell Brodie scored 10 with 10 rebounds.

Buffalo’s Armoni Foster made two foul shots to give the Bulls (1-3) a 52-43 lead with 13:38 remaining before Drake proceeded to outscore Buffalo 22-12 over the next eight minutes and led 65-64 with 5:31 left. Penn’s three-point play with 2:08 to go broke a 72-all tie and the Bulldogs never trailed again.

LaQuill Hardnett finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls, Armoni Foster scored 16 and Zid Powell 15.

NEXT UP

Drake plays Louisiana at home on Saturday, and Buffalo hosts Canisius on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

