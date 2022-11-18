Clear
UMBC takes down Lafayette 71-63 to keep Leopards winless

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matteo Picarelli had 19 points in UMBC’s 71-63 win over Lafayette on Friday.

Picarelli shot 6 for 10 including 5 for 9 from 3-point range UMBC (2-2). Colton Lawrence scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Jarvis Doles scored 11.

Leo O’Boyle led the Leopards (0-4) with 22 points, Kyle Jenkins scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and CJ Fulton scored 11 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Central Connecticut State next. Lafayette plays the Blue Devils on Saturday and UMBC hosts Central Connecticut State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

