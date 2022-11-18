Clear
Louisiana secures 94-88 victory over Louisiana Tech

By AP News

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Terence Lewis II scored 23 points as Louisiana beat Louisiana Tech 94-88 on Thursday.

Lewis had 12 rebounds and three steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-0). Jordan Brown scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Greg Williams Jr. shot 4 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. Kentrell Garnett hit four 3s and scored 16 points.

Cobe Williams led the Bulldogs (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Isaiah Crawford added 18 points and four steals for Louisiana Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

