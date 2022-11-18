Clear
Sessoms’ 24 help Coppin State top Tennessee Tech 90-85 in OT

By AP News

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Sessoms’ 24 points helped Coppin State defeat Tennessee Tech 90-85 in overtime on Thursday.

Sessoms added five rebounds and 10 assists for the Eagles (3-2). Nendah Tarke scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Justin Winston finished 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Golden Eagles (1-3) were led in scoring by Jaylen Sebree, who finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Tyrone Perry added 17 points and five assists for Tennessee Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

