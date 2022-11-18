Clear
East Tennessee State secures 84-76 victory over Little Rock

By AP News

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Deanthony Tipler had 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 84-76 victory against Little Rock on Thursday night.

Tipler also had three steals for the Buccaneers (3-1). Jordan King scored 19 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from distance, and 9 for 12 from the line, and added seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Justice Smith recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 5 from the floor.

Jordan Jefferson led the Trojans (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Little Rock also got 14 points from Deantoni Gordon. Ethan Speaker also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

