Clear
39 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Morales’ 19 lead Boston University past Hartford 102-66

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Morales had 19 points in Boston University’s 102-66 win over Hartford on Thursday night.

Morales shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Terriers (3-1). Jonas Harper was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to add 18 points. Ethan Brittain-Watts recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Briggs McClain led the way for the Hawks (1-3) with 19 points and two steals. Hartford also got 14 points from Michael Dunne. In addition, Kurtis Henderson had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 