Troy wins 73-54 over Merrimack

By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kieffer Punter had 14 points in Troy’s 73-54 victory against Merrimack on Thursday night.

Punter also contributed five rebounds for the Trojans (4-0). Duke Miles went 6 of 12 from the field to add 13 points. Christyon Eugene recorded nine points and shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors (1-2) were led in scoring by Jordan Derkack, who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Javon Bennett added 12 points and four assists and Ziggy Reid put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

