Clear
39 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Saint Joseph’s (PA) knocks off Albany (NY) 99-79

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 32 points to led Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) past Albany (N.Y.) 99-79 on Thursday night.

Reynolds also added six rebounds for the Hawks (2-1). Lynn Greer III scored 19 points while going 6 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added seven assists. Charlie Brown was 6 of 17 shooting (3 for 10 from distance) to finish with 17 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Da’Kquan Davis led the way for the Great Danes (2-3) with 32 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 