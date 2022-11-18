Dawson leads Minnesota over Central Michigan 68-60

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half and Minnesota beat Central Michigan 68-60 on Saturday night.

Ta’lon Cooper added 12 points with eight assists and Braeden Carrington had 11 points for the Golden Gophers (3-1), who shot 48%, including 7 of 18 from the arc.

Kevin Miller led the Chippewas (1-2) with 19 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela added 15 points and Reggie Bass 10. Central Michigan shot only 31% and made 6 of 25 from 3-point range.

The Gophers were leading by nine points in the second half when they went on a 16-6 run — led by five points from Carrington and four from Garcia — over four minutes that left them ahead by 19 with seven minutes remaining. Central Michigan responded with a 12-2 run to get within nine with three minutes to go.

Though Minnesota made nine free throws in the final two minutes to fend off the Chippewas, the Gophers sank just 12 of 21 in the second half.

Miller scored 15 points in the first half to keep the Chippewas within five, 31-26, at the break.

