SE Louisiana tops Nicholls 40-17 for Southland title

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jessie Britt and Ivan Drobocky each scored a pair of touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana won the River Bell Classic and its third Southland Conference championship with a 40-17 win over Nicholls State on Thursday night.

The Lions (8-3, 5-1), who have won five straight, took control just before halftime when burst up the middle for a 33-yard touchdown run and 46 seconds later Zy Alexander had a 48-yard interception return to make it 30-17 at the break.

Earlier Elie Sawyer had an 8-yard touchdown passes to Drobocky and Britt to help the Lions forge a 17-17 tie before Britt’s TD run 1:17 before halftime.

Sawyer and Drobocky connected for a 51-yard score at 6:50 of the third quarter.

Sawyer finished 19 of 35 for 228 yards and the three scores. Britt picked up 90 yards on 11 carries.

Kohen Granier had one touchdown pass and two interceptions for the Colonels (3-8, 2-3). Julien Gums ran for 95 yards and a score.

Southeastern Louisiana now has a 17-16 lead in the River Bell Classic and has a berth in the FCS playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

