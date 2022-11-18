Clear
Bryant’s 23 lead Norfolk State over Monmouth 64-59

By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points as Norfolk State beat Monmouth 64-59 on Thursday night.

Bryant added seven rebounds for the Spartans (3-2). Christian Ings scored 13 points, going 5 of 10 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. Kris Bankston recorded nine points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

The Hawks (0-4) were led by Jack Collins, who posted 14 points and three steals. Jack Holmstrom added 13 points for Monmouth. Jakari Spence also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

