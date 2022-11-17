Partly Cloudy
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cheeks scores 21, Robert Morris beats WV Wesleyan 111-56

By AP News

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Enoch Cheeks’ 21 points helped Robert Morris defeat West Virginia Wesleyan 111-56 on Wednesday night.

Cheeks added six assists and four steals for the Colonials (2-1). Josh Corbin scored 20 points and added three steals. Chris Ford recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Darius Green led the Bobcats in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Kabe Ellis added 13 points and two steals for West Virginia Wesleyan. Tyler Slone also had three points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 