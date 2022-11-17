Partly Cloudy
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gaines scores 16 as UAB takes down Presbyterian 92-61

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Eric Gaines’ 16 points helped UAB defeat Presbyterian 92-61 on Wednesday night.

Gaines had 10 assists, three steals, and three blocks for the Blazers (2-1). Jordan Walker scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. KJ Buffen shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Blue Hose (1-3) were led by Crosby James, who posted 15 points and two steals. Jalen Forrest added 14 points and two steals for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also put up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 