Wertz scores 20, Notre Dame beats Southern Indiana 82-70

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Trey Wertz scored 20 points, Nate Laszewski added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Notre Dame beat Southern Indiana 82-70 Wednesday night.

Laszewski hit a 3-pointer 17 seconds into the game and Notre Dame (3-0) led the rest of the way. Dane Goodwin’s layup made it 19-9 with 11:41 left in the first half and Wertz sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around three free throws by Cormac Ryan in a 9-0 spurt that made it 28-11 about 3 minutes later.

Jacob Polakovich scored the last six points in a 16-3 run that pulled Southern Indiana (1-2) with 49-41 with 14 minutes to play but Wertz scored 11 points in the next five minutes — including nine in a row for the Notre Dame — and the Screaming Eagles got no closer.

Trevor Lakes hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Southern Indiana. Polakovich made 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Gary Solomon added 11 points and five assists.

Goodwin had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, Ryan scored 13 points and JJ Starling 10 for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame, which doesn’t play a true road game until Dec. 21 at Florida State, remains home to take on Lipscomb on Thursday.

Southern Indiana, in its first season at NCAA Division I, returns home to play Thursday against D-III Lomas College.

