Davis’ 28 lead Detroit Mercy over Ohio 88-74

By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 28 points in Detroit Mercy’s 88-74 win against Ohio on Wednesday night.

Davis added three steals for the Titans (2-1). Jayden Stone scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Damezi Anderson recorded 15 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

Devon Baker led the Bobcats (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. AJ Clayton added 15 points for Ohio. In addition, Miles Brown had 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

