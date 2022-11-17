Partly Cloudy
Ledlum scores 29 as Harvard beats Northeastern 70-69

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum scored 29 points as Harvard beat Northeastern 70-69 on Wednesday night.

Ledlum shot 12 for 17 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line for the Crimson (3-1). Idan Tretout was 2 of 3 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add nine points. Evan Nelson finished 3 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

Jahmyl Telfort led the way for the Huskies (0-3) with 23 points and six rebounds. Northeastern also got 13 points and six rebounds from Coleman Stucke. Harold Woods also had 13 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

