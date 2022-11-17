Partly Cloudy
Giles puts up 14 as Radford knocks off Averett 79-34

By AP News

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 14 points in Radford’s 79-34 win over Averett on Wednesday night.

Giles added five rebounds for the Highlanders (2-2). DaQuan Smith scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Souleymane Koureissi recorded 11 points and was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Bryson McLaughlin led the Cougars in scoring, finishing with eight points. Jalen Rowell added six points and six rebounds and Miles Pauldin had four points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

