Partly Cloudy
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Higgins’ 15 help Lehigh knock off Marist 64-54

By AP News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. scored 15 points as Lehigh beat Marist 64-54 on Wednesday night.

Higgins added five rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Jakob Alamudun scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Evan Taylor shot 3 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Red Foxes (1-2) were led by Anthony Cooper, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Isaiah Brickner added 11 points and Patrick Gardner had seven points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 