Partly Cloudy
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kent State takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff 94-68

By AP News

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 17 points in Kent State’s 94-68 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Carry added six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Flashes (4-0). Giovanni Santiago scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Malique Jacobs was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Lions (1-4) were led in scoring by Shaun Doss, who finished with 29 points, two steals and three blocks. Kylen Milton added 18 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 