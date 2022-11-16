Leuchten leads UC Irvine past Loyola Marymount, 79-64

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten had 20 points in UC Irvine’s 79-64 victory over Loyola Marymount (CA) on Tuesday.

Leuchten shot 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Anteaters (3-0). Dawson Baker was 7 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 19 points. DJ Davis shot 4 for 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Lions (2-2) were led by Cameron Shelton, who posted 18 points. Jalin Anderson added 14 points for Loyola Marymount (CA). Keli Leaupepe also had 10 points.

UC Irvine led Loyola Marymount (CA) 45-25 at the half, with Leuchten (13 points) their high scorer before the break. UC Irvine was outscored by Loyola Marymount (CA) in the second half by five points, with Baker scoring a team-high 12 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

UC Irvine next plays Saturday against Pepperdine on the road, and Loyola Marymount (CA) will face off against Georgetown on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.