Clear
41 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kayouloud lifts Central Arkansas over Little Rock 82-71

By AP News

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud scored 26 points as Central Arkansas beat Little Rock 82-71 on Monday night.

Kayouloud had four steals for the Bears (2-1). Collin Cooper added 22 points, sinking 6 of 12 from distance, with seven rebounds. Camren Hunter recorded 13 points.

Nigel John led the Trojans (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Little Rock also got 12 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five steals from Myron Gardner. Deantoni Gordon also recorded 12 points.

NEXT UP

Central Arkansas plays Friday against Niagara, and Little Rock visits East Tennessee State on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 