Kayouloud lifts Central Arkansas over Little Rock 82-71

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud scored 26 points as Central Arkansas beat Little Rock 82-71 on Monday night.

Kayouloud had four steals for the Bears (2-1). Collin Cooper added 22 points, sinking 6 of 12 from distance, with seven rebounds. Camren Hunter recorded 13 points.

Nigel John led the Trojans (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Little Rock also got 12 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five steals from Myron Gardner. Deantoni Gordon also recorded 12 points.

NEXT UP

Central Arkansas plays Friday against Niagara, and Little Rock visits East Tennessee State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.