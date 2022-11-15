Clear
40.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Maring sends Houston Baptist past Champion Christian 119-97

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Bonke Maring scored 27 points as Houston Baptist beat Champion Christian 119-97 on Monday night.

Maring also contributed nine rebounds for the Huskies (1-2). Maks Klanjscek added 21 points while shooting 8 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Deshon Proctor finished 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Ariyon Williams led the Tigers (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, six assists and four steals. Braylon Hawkins added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Champion Christian. Xavier Hall also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Houston Baptist takes on Western Michigan at home on Friday, and Champion Christian visits Southern on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 