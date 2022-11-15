Mostly Cloudy
43 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Robinson scores 27, Austin Peay rolls past Milligan, 98-74

By AP News

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shon Robinson’s 27 points helped Austin Peay defeat Milligan 98-74 on Monday night.

Robinson added nine rebounds, five assists, and six steals for the Governors (1-2). Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five assists and four steals. Sean Durugordon was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Buffs (0-2) were led in scoring by Dylan Bartley, who finished with 17 points. Sam Gold added 11 points and nine rebounds for Milligan. Adam Graham also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Austin Peay visits South Florida in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 