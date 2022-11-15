Mostly Cloudy
43 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kelly’s 17 help UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — CJ Kelly’s 17 points helped UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37 on Monday night.

Kelly was 7 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Knights (2-1). Michael Durr scored nine points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Suggs shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Jesiah West led the way for the Leathernecks (2-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds. KJ Lee added 10 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois. In addition, Vuk Stevanic had six points.

NEXT UP

UCF next plays Friday against Oklahoma State at home, and Western Illinois will visit UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 