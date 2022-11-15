Mostly Cloudy
43 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UT Rio Grande Valley takes down Saint Francis (IL) 77-51

By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — C.J. Jackson’s 16 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Saint Francis (IL) 77-51 on Monday night.

Jackson added six rebounds for the Vaqueros (2-1). Will Johnston was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 14 points. Justin Johnson recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 13 from the field.

The Fighting Saints (0-2) were led by Aitor Anabitarte, who posted 12 points. Casmir Ochiaka added 10 points and eight rebounds for Saint Francis (IL). In addition, Darius Wright finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

UT Rio Grande Valley visits Texas A&M-CC in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 