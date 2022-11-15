Clear
Purdue Fort Wayne beats Manchester 111-31

By AP News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson’s 26 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Manchester 111-31 on Monday night.

Morton-Robertson was 9 of 11 shooting, including 8 for 9 from distance, for the Mastodons (2-1). Eric Mulder scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Deonte Billups finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Mike Elliott finished with five points for the Spartans (0-1). Manchester also got five points from Bryant Smith. Kolby Bullard also had five points.

Purdue Fort Wayne visits Northwestern in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

