Jules scores 16 as Radford knocks off Bridgewater (VA) 97-46

By AP News

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Shaquan Jules scored 16 points as Radford beat Bridgewater (VA) 97-46 on Monday night.

Jules had 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (1-2). Bryan Antoine scored 16 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Onyebuchi Ezeakudo shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Eagles (0-1) were led by Alec Topper, who recorded 10 points. Khalil Ward added nine points for Bridgewater (VA). In addition, Will Vetter finished with six points.

NEXT UP

Radford hosts Averett in its next matchup on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

