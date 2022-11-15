Cloudy
Hansen scores 26, Cornell holds off St. Francis (PA), 80-77

By AP News

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Sean Hansen’s 26 points helped Cornell defeat Saint Francis (PA) 80-77 on Monday night.

Hansen had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Big Red (2-1). Greg Dolan scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Gray recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line.

Josh Cohen led the Red Flash (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Landon Moore added 15 points and four assists for Saint Francis (PA). In addition, Maxwell Land had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Cornell takes on Ithaca at home on Friday, and Saint Francis (PA) visits Butler on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

