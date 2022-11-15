Cloudy
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Landrum sparks Boston U in 96-51 rout of Johnson & Wales

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Otto Landrum had 12 points in Boston University’s 96-51 victory over Johnson & Wales (Providence) on Monday night.

Landrum shot 5 of 5 from the field for the Terriers (2-1). Walter Whyte scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from distance). Ethan Brittain-Watts finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

Josh Zangerle led the way for the Wildcats (0-1) with 15 points. Aireus Rasberry added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Johnson & Wales (Providence). Jontai Williams also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Boston University hosts Hartford in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 