Cloudy
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wagner secures 82-52 win against Neumann

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Esquerra Trelles had 20 points in Wagner’s 82-52 win over Neumann on Monday night.

Esquerra Trelles added five rebounds for the Seahawks (2-1). Julian Brown was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 10 from distance) to add 14 points. Delonnie Hunt recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Knights (0-1) were led by Kyle Thompson, who posted 22 points. Jalen Vaughns added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Neumann. Justin Smith also had four points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Wagner hosts Fairfield in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 