Clear
43.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Townsend scores 21 in San Diego’s 74-64 victory over NJIT

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jase Townsend had 21 points in San Diego’s 74-64 victory over NJIT on Sunday night.

Townsend added six rebounds for the Toreros (3-0). Eric Williams Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Marcellus Earlington scored 15 points, which included 9 for 9 from the line.

The Highlanders (0-3) were led in scoring by Miles Coleman, who finished with 28 points and nine rebounds. Souleymane Diakite added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Raheim Sullivan put up 11 points and four assists.

San Diego next plays Thursday against Utah State at home. NJIT will host American on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 