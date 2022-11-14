Clear
43.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Andrews scores 18, Loyola (MD) knocks off Brown 75-70

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylin Andrews scored 18 points and Loyola of Maryland defeated Brown 75-70 on Sunday night.

Andrews added eight rebounds and three steals for the Greyhounds (1-2). Kenny Jones added 18 points while going 7 of 9 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had three steals. Deon Perry was 3 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Dan Friday finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals for the Bears (0-3). Paxson Wojcik added 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals for Brown. Kino Lilly Jr. had 12 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Loyola (MD) hosts Washington (MD) and Brown hosts Stony Brook.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 