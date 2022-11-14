Cloudy
Pelote’s 18 help Western Carolina down Brescia 112-45

By AP News

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Bernard Pelote’s 18 points helped Western Carolina defeat Brescia 112-45 on Sunday night.

Pelote added six rebounds for the Catamounts (1-2). DJ Campbell added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds and 10 assists. Russell Jones was 4 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Bearcats (0-2) were led in scoring by Tay Smith, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Linkin Lockhart added 12 points for Brescia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

