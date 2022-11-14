Goodwin scores 20, Notre Dame defeats Youngstown State 88-81

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Notre Dame held off Youngstown State 88-81 on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish led 70-69 before Trey Wertz, Goodwin and J.J. Starling all scored at the rim to give them a seven-point lead that they were able to milk over the final 3 minutes. Starling hit a big 3-pointer that gave the Irish a 79-73 lead with about two minutes remaining. Less than a minute later, Starling hit another 3-pointer for an 82-75 advantage.

Notre Dame led for the final 35 minutes but never by more than 10 points.

Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Starling scored 17 points, Wertz 15 and Cormac Ryan 13. The Fighting Irish played only seven players and had nine points off the bench, all by Ven-Allen Lubin who played 24 minutes.

Adrian Nelson had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Penguins (2-1). Dwayne Cohill added 18 points and six assists.

Laszewski scored 12 points in the first half as Notre Dame took a 43-36 lead at the break.

