Simmons has 18 Southern Indiana tops Southern Illinois 71-53

By AP News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — elani Simmons scored 18 points as Southern Indiana beat Southern Illinois 71-53 on Sunday night.

Simmons added five rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (1-1). Gary Solomon scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Tyler Henry shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Marcus Domask led the Salukis (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Lance Jones added 13 points and two steals for Southern Illinois. In addition, Xavier Johnson had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

