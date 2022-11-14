Clear
Timberlake’s 23 help Towson knock off Pennsylvania 80-74

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake’s 23 points helped Towson defeat Penn 80-74 on Sunday night.

Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (3-0). Cameron Holden scored 17 points and added three steals. Charles Thompson recorded 14 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

Jordan Dingle led the Quakers (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and three steals. Clark Slajchert added 21 points for Pennsylvania. In addition, Nick Spinoso had 12 points, four assists and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

