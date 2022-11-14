Clear
Fidler puts up 28, Omaha knocks off Idaho 79-72

By AP News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had 28 points in Omaha’s 79-72 victory against Idaho on Sunday night.

Fidler added 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (1-2). Marquel Sutton scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Dylan Brougham recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.

The Vandals (1-2) were led in scoring by Divant’e Moffitt, who finished with 29 points. Yusef Salih added 13 points for Idaho. In addition, Nigel Burris finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

