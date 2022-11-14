Clear
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nelson scores 23, Harvard defeats Elon 92-77

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Evan Nelson scored 23 points as Harvard beat Elon 92-77 on Sunday night.

Nelson added six assists and three steals for the Crimson (2-1). Luka Sakota scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Samuel Silverstein shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Torrence Watson led the way for the Phoenix (1-2) with 14 points and six rebounds. Sean Halloran added 14 points and two steals for Elon. Max Mackinnon also had 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 