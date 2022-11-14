Clear
Beard puts up 21 in Pacific’s 91-86 win over North Dakota St

By AP News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tyler Beard had 21 points in Pacific (CA)’s 91-86 victory over North Dakota State on Sunday night.

Beard added six steals for the Tigers (1-1). Donovan Williams added 17 points while shooting 7 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Jordan Ivy-Curry shot 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Bison (0-3) were led in scoring by Sam Hastreiter, who finished with 24 points and six rebounds. North Dakota State also got 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks from Grant Nelson. In addition, Andrew Morgan had 15 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

