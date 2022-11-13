Clear
Davidson knocks off VMI 75-71

By AP News

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 17 points as Davidson beat VMI 75-71 on Sunday.

Loyer added five assists for the Wildcats (3-0). Grant Huffman scored 15 points while going 7 of 12 (1 for 6 from distance). Desmond Watson and Connor Kochera each had 11 points.

Tony Felder finished with 22 points for the Keydets (1-2). VMI also got 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Taeshaud Jackson. In addition, Sean Conway had 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Loyer scored eight points in the first half for Davidson, who led 38-24 at halftime. Davidson was outscored by 10 points in the second half but held on for the victory. Loyer led the way with nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

