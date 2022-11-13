Clear
Dejulius scores 22, Cincinnati drops Eastern Kentucky 87-69

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius’ 22 points helped Cincinnati defeat Eastern Kentucky 87-69 on Sunday.

Dejulius shot 9 for 17, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bearcats (3-0). Jeremiah Davenport added 19 points while going 7 of 16 (3 for 8 from distance), and he also had three steals. Landers Nolley II recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Devontae Blanton led the way for the Colonels (1-2) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Eastern Kentucky also got 11 points from Leland Walker. Cooper Robb also put up 10 points and four assists.

Cincinnati entered halftime up 49-34. Davenport paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Cincinnati outscored Eastern Kentucky by three points over the final half, while Dejulius led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

