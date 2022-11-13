Clear
UT Arlington breezes to 103-61 victory over Southwestern

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chendall Weaver had 20 points in UT Arlington’s 103-61 win against NAICU-member Southwestern on Saturday.

Weaver added six rebounds and four steals for the Mavericks (1-1). Taj Anderson scored 19 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, with two 3-pointers. Aaron Johnson-Cash was 7 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

Preston Hannah led the Pirates in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Chris Smith Jr. added 11 points for Southwestern. In addition, Jacob Hester finished with nine points.

NEXT UP

UT Arlington hosts Hardin-Simmons in its next matchup on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

