Murray State drubs Lindsey Wilson College 90-53

By AP News

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — D.J. Burns finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, Rob Perry scored 18 and Murray State cruised to a 90-53 victory over NAIA-member Lindsey Wilson College on Saturday night.

Burns sank 7 of 8 shots from the floor for Murray State (1-1). Perry made all four of his 3-point attempts. Jacobi Wood added 13 points and five assists for the Racers, while Quincy Anderson scored 10 with four assists.

Murray State shot 57.6% from the floor (34 of 59) and buried 9 of 15 from 3-point range.

Payton Cundiff led the Blue Raiders with 10 points off the bench.

