Gooden scores 17 as Utah Tech downs CSU Northridge 69-63

By AP News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Gooden scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat CSU Northridge 69-63 on Saturday.

Gooden also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Trailblazers (1-1). Frank Staine scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Tanner Christensen was 3-of-5 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

Dionte Bostick led the way for the Matadors (1-1) with 31 points. CSU Northridge also got 12 points from De’Sean Allen-Eikens. In addition, Onyi Eyisi finished with eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Utah Tech’s next game is Monday against Washington on the road. CSU Northridge visits Cal Baptist on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

