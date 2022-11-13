Clear
Canisius tops St. Bonaventure in overtime 84-80

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Xzavier Long and Jordan Henderson scored 19 points apiece, Tahj Staveskie scored nine in overtime and Canisius beat St. Bonaventure 84-80 on Saturday night.

Long had five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (1-1). Henderson added six assists. Jacco Fritz recorded 12 points and was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Bonnies (1-1) were led by Daryl Banks III, who recorded 22 points. Kyrell Luc added 13 points, six rebounds and nine assists for St. Bonaventure. Anouar Mellouk also scored 13 points.

NEXT UP

Canisius plays Wednesday against Cleveland State at home, and St. Bonaventure plays South Dakota State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

