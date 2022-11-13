Clemons, Wyoming beat Colorado State 14-13 View Photo

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jayden Clemons threw for a touchdown and ran for another score to help Wyoming beat Colorado State 14-13 Saturday.

Wyoming (7-3, 5-1 Mountain West) went three-and-out on the game’s first drive and Tory Horton returned the ensuing punt 72 yards for a touchdown and Michael Boyle kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-0 lead with 14:10 left in the second quarter.

Clemons capped a 12-play, 69-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring run — the first touchdown of his career — with 34 seconds to play in the first half and Boyle added a 25-yard field goal that made it 13-7 with 12:55 remaining in the game. The Colorado State (2-8, 2-4) defense forced a three-and-out but Horton muffed the punt, Wyoming took possession in Rams territory and, two plays later, Clemons hit Alex Brown for a 32-yard touchdown — the sophomore’s sixth career reception and first career TD — that gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game and capped the scoring with 10:47 to play.

Colorado State responded with a 10-play, 52-yard drive that took five minute, 59 seconds off the clock but Boyle missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt with 4:48 left and Wyoming held on from there.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2