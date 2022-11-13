Cloudy
Morehead State wins 62-55 against Bellarmine

By AP News

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jake Wolfe’s 14 points helped Morehead State defeat Bellarmine 62-55 on Saturday night.

Wolfe also contributed five rebounds for the Eagles (2-1). Drew Thelwell shot 4 for 15, including 3 for 12 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Mark Freeman recorded 13 points and shot 1 of 5 from the field and 10 for 13 from the line.

Peter Suder led the way for the Knights (1-1) with 24 points. Alec Pfriem added seven points and nine rebounds for Bellarmine. In addition, Bash Wieland had seven points.

NEXT UP

Morehead State plays Tuesday against West Virginia on the road, while Bellarmine hosts Campbellsville Harrodsburg on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

