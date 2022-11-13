Mostly Cloudy
Lewis’ 24 lead Illinois State over Northwestern State 69-67

By AP News

Kendall Lewis had 24 points in Illinois State’s 69-67 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday night.

Lewis added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Redbirds (2-1). Darius Burford scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Liam McChesney went 3 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Demarcus Sharp led the Demons (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Dayne Prim added 13 points for Northwestern State. In addition, Joshua Williams finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

