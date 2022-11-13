Mostly Cloudy
44.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Johns scores 15 as VCU knocks off Morgan State 69-54

By AP News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Brandon Johns Jr.’s 15 points helped VCU defeat Morgan State 69-54 on Saturday night.

Johns shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line for the Rams (2-0). David Shriver scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Jamir Watkins was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (1-2) were led in scoring by Isaiah Burke, who finished with 12 points. Morgan State also got 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks from Khalil Turner. Malik Miller also had 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 