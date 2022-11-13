Mostly Cloudy
UT Rio Grande Valley downs Southwestern Adventist 115-33

By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Dima Zdor’s 16 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Southwestern Adventist 115-33 on Saturday night.

Zdor added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Vaqueros (1-1). Alex Horiuk scored 16 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. C.J. Jackson shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Kahvonn Williams led the way for the Knights (0-2) with six points. Southwestern Adventist also got six points from Byron Fields. In addition, Alain Aviles finished with six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

